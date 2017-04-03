Bethel Voters Set April 18th Referendum

Voters at a town meeting Monday night in Bethel set April 18th as the date for a referendum on the finance board’s revised 2017-18 budget.

$52K was cut from the original budget to accommodate the Social Services position and the Senior Center van. Current proposed budget was available tonight at the sign-in table at the town meeting and we will update here as soon as its on the tow website.

$44,318,577 is recommended by the Board of Finance , as the Annual Board of Education budget for the Fiscal year Commencing July 1,2017.

Polls will be open on Tuesday April 18th from 6 a.m to 6 p.m.

Absentee ballots are available starting tomorrow in the Town Clerk’s office.

Online voter registration is available in the links below and can be completed using your Connecticut DMV ID. When it is completed we will receive your voter registration application electronically. If you use the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number, rather than your driver license number, you must print your application and mail it to us.

Link to online voter registration



https://voterregistration.ct.gov/OLVR/welcome.do

If you are not sure if you are registered or you are not sure where you vote, you can check here:

http://www.sots.ct.gov/sots/cwp/view.asp?a=3172&q=512796

This is the Secretary of the State’s voter look up tool. It does NOT recognize punctuation in a name. This includes a hyphen or apostrophe. O’Connor would have to be input as OConnor for the voter look up tool to work.

Here is a link to information from the Town Clerk’s page with Absentee Ballot applications, sample ballots and the voter look up tool.

http://bethel-ct.gov/qcontent/NewsFeed.aspx?FeedID=269