BETHEL WALNUT HILL BRIDGE UPDATE: “Waiting for Spring”

Bethel News
February 27, 2014
From our First Selectmen Matt Knickerbocker

Bethel CT- All preparations for the final phase of construction are complete. Both north and south bridge abutments are finished and new underground drainage has been installed. The next step is to install the prefabricated spanning beams, which requires average daily temperatures to be above 40 degrees. Following that will be installation of deck plates, paving of approach roadways and deck, installation of guard rails and final landscaping and repair of neighboring properties. Estimate for reopening to traffic is still early May, weather permitting .

  1. Val February 28, 2014, 7:38 am

    Let’s hope for some warm weather!! I can’t wait until this bridge is open! The little road we take now as a short cut is getting really really bad. I passed an accident on it the other day. People really need to SLOW down on that road!

