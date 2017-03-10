Bethel Winter Guard Friends And Family Show Set For March 24th

The Bethel Winter Guard Season is in full swing – or shall we say – “SPIN?!” The Varsity Guard has competed in two WGI (World Guard International) Regionals this season in Trumbull, CT and Salem, MA; making it to the finals at both competitions with their program, “A House is not a Home” and placing in 3rd and 2nd respectively in the Scholastic A Division.

They will be traveling to Allentown, PA to compete in a WGI Power Regional later this month. This past week all three Guards competed at the MAC (Musical Arts Conference) Competition in Naugatuck, CT, where the Junior, Junior Varsity and Varsity Guards each came in 1st Place – taking the top spot in all three divisions! The Junior Guard was a crowd pleaser and the JV Guard (Middle School Guard) is having an unprecedented 2017 Season, as their performance has enabled them to be bumped up, not once, but twice.

They will now compete in the competitive Scholastic Double AA Division against some High School-level Guards. The Bethel Winter Guard also hosted a successful Home Show on 2/25 and would like to thank all in the Bethel Schools and greater Bethel Community who came out to support the program.

We invite all to attend the BWG Annual Friends and Family Night, a FREE event taking place on Friday, March 24th at Bethel Middle School where you can watch all three Guards perform their programs. Please see flyer for further details. For more information about the Bethel Winter Guard Program, please visit us online at www.bethelwinterguard.com.