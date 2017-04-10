Bethel Winterguard Ends Season With Big Wins

Congratulations Bethel Winter Guard – Bethel Varsity (Grades 9-12). They finished in 2nd place at the MAC Championships! Bethel JV (Grades 6-8) has bumped up from Middle School to Scholastic AAA to Scholastic AA (against all high school teams) and has been winning in their division all season. They finished in 1st place at the MAC Championships! Bethel Juniors (Grades 2-5) has 25 members this year and made Bethel proud every time they take the floor. They finished in 1st place at the MAC Championships! The teams really appreciate the support of the schools and have made Bethel proud all season with both their performances and their great sportsmanship!