Bethel Youth Wrestling Club Takes Home 8 Medals This Past Weekend

Wrestlers from the Bethel Youth Wrestling Club participated in the Danbury Folkstyle Wrestling Tournament on Sunday, January 8th, 2016. Bethel’s team came home with 8 medalists total.
3 Gold Medal Winners: George Anastasakis, Cole Dewey, Everett Salmon
2 Silver Medal Winners: Nathan Fontaine, Anthony Tarzia
3 Bronze Medal Winners: Dakota Dietz, Joey Ferrante, Matthew Tarzia
This coming Sunday, January 15th, a few of the wrestlers will be competing in the Big Red Northeast Wrestling Championships at the Tsongas Center at UMASS-Lowell.
http://www.bigrednechamp.com/
Photos courtesy of Bethel Youth Wrestling