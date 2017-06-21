Bethel’s 52nd Annual John Demille Firecracker 8K Road Race Set Tuesday, July 4, 2017

June 21, 2017
Bethel’s 52nd Annual John Demille Firecracker 8K Road Race is Tuesday, July 4, 2017

 

Amenities: Tech Shirt and Race Packet to the first 400 pre-registered runners. (Race Day Pick Up Only!)  / First 50 Mini Cracker runners.  First come first serve on sizes.

Prizes: $200.00 first overall male and female / $100.00 second overall male and female / $50.00 for third overall male and female

Woodbridge Running Gift Certificates to top runners in each age category: 14& Under, 15-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70+

Chip timing and splits times with finish time posted at the end of the race by Fast Track Timing LLC.

Water Station and refreshments will be available to all participants

Firecracker

