Bethel’s 52nd Annual John Demille Firecracker 8K Road Race Set Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Bethel’s 52nd Annual John Demille Firecracker 8K Road Race is Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Amenities: Tech Shirt and Race Packet to the first 400 pre-registered runners. (Race Day Pick Up Only!) / First 50 Mini Cracker runners. First come first serve on sizes.

Prizes: $200.00 first overall male and female / $100.00 second overall male and female / $50.00 for third overall male and female

Woodbridge Running Gift Certificates to top runners in each age category: 14& Under, 15-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70+

Chip timing and splits times with finish time posted at the end of the race by Fast Track Timing LLC.

Water Station and refreshments will be available to all participants