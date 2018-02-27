Bethel’s Annual Restaurant Week Is Off To A Great Start

Restaurant Week is an opportunity for you to enjoy a taste of what all the best restaurants in town have to offer. You get a great deal, fun times, and you get to see which restaurants you want to add to your ‘must visit often’ list.

Here are the first offerings for Restaurant Week. Check back often as we’ll be adding more.

Don’t forget to put the dates in your calendar. You won’t want to miss this! Feb 25th- March 4th

​

