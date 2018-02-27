Bethel’s Annual Restaurant Week Is Off To A Great Start

Bethel’s annual Restaurant Week kicked off Thursday February 26th and runs till March 4th.
Restaurant Week is an opportunity for you to enjoy a taste of what all the best restaurants in town have to offer. You get a great deal, fun times, and you get to see which restaurants you want to add to your ‘must visit often’ list.
Here are the first offerings for Restaurant Week. Check back often as we’ll be adding more.
Don’t forget to put the dates in your calendar. You won’t want to miss this! Feb 25th- March 4th
TIP- if you right click on the menu you’ll be able to open it in another tab so you can see it better. You’re welcome. 😉
Le Madri: (not valid on Saturday)
The Bethel Hot Dog Palace: (lunch only)
Note Kitchen and Bar: (not valid on Sundays)
La Zingara: (not valid on Friday or Sat)
j lawrence downtown: (Not valid Fri night or Sat all day)
Portofinos:
Kowloon:
Biksbees:
Armando’s: (dine in only)
Rizzutos: (Dinners only. Not valid Fri or Sat)
UK Gourmet: