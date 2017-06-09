Call of the 2017 Bethel Chamber Annual Meeting

Pursuant to the By-Laws of the Bethel Chamber of Commerce, you are hereby notified of the 2017 Annual Meeting of the Organization to be held on Friday June 23, 2017 at 11:00am at Michael’s on the Grove. At this meeting members of the Board of Directors will be elected and keynote speakers will address the state of Bethel and strategies for small businesses to thrive.

Registration is required. Buffet lunch will be served. $30 for members $40 for non-members. For more information and to reserve your seat, go to: discoverbethelct.com/events/details/annual-meeting. Any questions can be directed to the chamber office at 203-743-6500.