Call to Artists – 2017 Bethel Arts Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit in Downtown Bethel,

Bethel Arts is now accepting submissions from qualified sculptors to participate in the 2017 – 2018 Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. Now in its second year, the location of the exhibition will be in downtown Bethel on the lawns of the Municipal Center and the Bethel Public Library.

The Public Art Exhibition is a dynamic revitalization strategy to elevate the arts community within the area and support our local businesses through increased visibility and pedestrian traffic, as confirmed by the success of last year’s exhibit.

All work entered must be freestanding and suitable for long-term outdoor public display within the space provided. The durability of the work and safety of the public will be a consideration for selection.