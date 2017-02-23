Bethel Churches take Ash Wednesday to the Streets

On Ash Wednesday, March 1, three downtown Bethel churches will team up to offer “Ashes to Go,” a new approach to a centuries-old Christian tradition, outdoors in front of Molten Java, 213 Greenwood Avenue. Clergy from Bethel United Methodist Church, the First Congregational Church of Bethel, and St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church will offer ashes from 6:45 to 8:45 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ashes to Go is part of a new nationwide movement that has clergy and lay people visiting transit stops, street corners, coffee shops, and college campuses to mark the foreheads of interested passers-by with ashes and invite them to repent of past wrongdoing and seek forgiveness and renewal.

In the Christian tradition, Ash Wednesdaymarks the start of the holy season of Lent, a time for reflection and repentance in preparation for the celebration of Easter. For centuries, Christians have received a cross of ashes on the face at the beginning of that season as a reminder of human frailty and failings and as an invitation to receive God’s forgiveness. Ashes to Go provides the opportunity to participate in that tradition for people who have lost their connection to a church, or have never participated before.

“Ashes to Go is about bringing the important traditions of our faith out from behind church walls and into the places we need them every day,” says the Rev. Emily Mellott, who maintains the website AshesToGo.org with resources and stories about this ministry. “As people get busier and busier, we need the church in new and non-traditional ways. We especially need reminders of forgiveness in the tough places of our working lives. The people who accept ashes on the street are often people longing to make a connection between their faith and the forces of daily life, and Ashes to Go helps them feel that connection.”

More information about the Ashes to Go movement can be found at www.AshesToGo.org