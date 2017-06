Whose 207th birthday is on July 5th? You guessed correctly, it is P.T. Barnum. Join us for our annual celebration on the Bethel Public Library Lawn at 6 PM on July 5th. Bring a super hat, snack on cake and more, bring a musical instrument (made or found) and join us in a rousing Happy Birthday march up and down Greenwood Avenue and join us in making a craft.

Information – 203 743-5893