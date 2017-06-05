Community Comes Together To Raise Money For A Bethel Boy With RND

This past Sunday local residents came together at Stony Hill Fire House to a Pancake Breakfast hosted to raise funds for Bethel 6th Grader, Kyle Abrams.

Kyle was recently diagnosed with RND Reflex Neurovascular Dystrophy. In a nutshell RND is an abnormal short circuit in the spinal cord. Pain signals not only travel up to the brain but also goes to the Neurovascular nerves that control blood flow through the blood vessels. These nerves, however, cause the blood vessels to constrict thus decreasing blood flow. The decreased blood flow deprives the skin, muscles, and bones of oxygen and also leads to a build up of acid waste products such as lactic acid. The lack of oxygen and acid build up causes intense pain. The new pain signal also goes across the abnormal reflex and causes a further decrease in blood flow, the leading to pain that is greatly amplified.

The road to recovery is a long one which will require inpatient hospital care and multiple medical treatments. On May 12th Kyle was stable enough to discharge him from Boston Children’s Hospital to and inpatient program at Hasbro. The goal was to get Kyle strong enough to be transferred from Boston Children’s Hospital to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, RI. Hasbro has the best treatment program in the country for this challenging condition. Presently Hasbro is trying to get Kyle off tube feedings via an NG tube. Each step, no matter how small, is progress!