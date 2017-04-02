Energize Connecticut Announces Final Entries for eesmarts™ Statewide Student Contest

As the April 28th deadline approaches, , Energize Connecticut, in partnership with Eversource and AVANGRID, Inc. subsidiaries United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, is reminding students that submissions are still being accepted for its 13th annual eesmarts Student Contest.

The contest is open to Connecticut students in Grades K-12 and college and contest topics are focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainability. Finalists in all categories and grade levels will be honored at a special awards ceremony on June 2, 2017, at the State Capitol in Hartford.

“Our previous submissions were very impressive, and we have already received some excellent entries so far,” said Taren O’Connor, Chair of The Connecticut Energy Efficiency Board. “We hope even more students will enter the contest before the April 28th deadline. We’re looking forward to honoring this year’s contest winners for their innovative project ideas.”

Each grade level is assigned specific topics and guidelines. College students, enrolled in a two or four-year Connecticut college or university, compete in the ‘Wright the World’ category where they write a 25-30 minute play supporting the eesmarts curriculum and mission.

Students competing in the Grade 12 category will create a persuasive image that advocates for energy conservation, an alternate energy source or an environmental concern, which showcases their knowledge of this subject.

Students in Grades 9-11 are asked to propose a community-based project to address an energy-related issue.

Students in Grades K-8 are given specific topics and asked to submit their entries in the form of a poster (Grades K-2), narrative (Grade 3), news article (Grade 4), book review (Grade 5), essay (Grade 6), speech (Grade 7), or public service announcement (Grade 8).

For more information about the contest, please visit www.eesmarts.com/contest.

