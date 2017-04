State Representative, Stephen Harding, 107th District, will be the featured guest on the Eye on Bethel show Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at 7:30 pm and on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 11:30 am on Comcast Community Access, Channel 23. Our host is Selectman Paul Szatkowski and the show is sponsored by the Bethel Republican Town Committee. The show can also be viewed at bethelrepublicans.org. Mr. Harding will be discussing the State of Connecticut Budget Crisis.