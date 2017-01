Will Duff, State Representative Elect, 2nd District, will be the featured guest on the Eye on Bethel show Wednesday, January 18th, at 7:30 pm and on Thursday, January 19th, at 11:30 am on Comcast Community Access, Channel 23, The host of the show is Selectman Paul Szatkowski and the show is sponsored by the Bethel Republican Town Committee, This show can also be viewed at bethelrepublicans.org. Will Duff presents his thoughts about the State Budget and resolutions for fiscal conservatism.