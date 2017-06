Dear Parents, Guardians, and Staff,

As per Section 436 of Public Act 15-5, we are providing you prior notice of pesticide application to some of the fields in the Educational Park. Please read the notification letter attached. A copy of this notification can be found on our district website under Office of Facility & Security Operations.

june 21, 2017 Fertilizing.pdf

Christine Carver, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools

Bethel Public Schools