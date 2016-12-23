Fire Breaks Out In Bethel Home

Bethel, CT – At about 4:20am today Bethel & Stony Hill fire departments were dispatched to 33 Katrina Circle with heavy smoke in the basement. Upon arrival command called a working fire. The fire companies were able to quickly stop the fire.

Photos from Bethel Fire and EMS Facebook Page.

The Red Cross is helping the family and just sent out a press release;

“The American Red Cross is helping one family — one adult — after a fire today on Katrina Circle, Bethel. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family’s immediate needs. Responders included: Alex Ferreira and Amy Thomas.

The Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant; shaving supplies and other items a resident might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire. In addition, a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more was provided.

Those affected will meet with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan. The Red Cross is able to provide assistance through the generosity of our donors and the commitment of our volunteers.

For more information about the Red Cross visit redcross.org and for information on our home fire preparedness campaign visit: http://www.redcross.org/ct/schedule-a-visit or call 1-877-287-3327 and press option 1.”



