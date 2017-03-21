Frank Germinaro, Jr., 70, of Inverness, FL, formerly of Bethel, CT passed away on March 18,

Frank Germinaro, Jr., 70, of Inverness, FL, formerly of Bethel, CT died peacefully on March 18, 2017 at his home after a long illness. He was the husband of Doris Leach Germinaro.

Frank was born on March 10, 1947 in Danbury, CT, son of the late Frank and Pauline Germinaro. Frank was an Electrician and Handyman by trade and worked many years at Blue Jay Orchards in Bethel. He was also a life time member of the Beaver Brook Fire Department in Danbury.

In addition to his wife of 49 years, he is survived by his daughter: Brenda Seifrit and her husband Chris, a son: Frank Germinaro III and his wife Kathleen; his Brother: Robert Germinaro and his wife Rose. He will especially be missed by his 5 Grandchildren, his Northern Stars, Colin and Britney Seifrit, and Brian, Kasey and Ashlyn Germinaro all of Bethel, CT. Along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his two sisters, Linda Gigliotti and Paula Cardinale.

The family will receive family and friends at Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave, Bethel, CT Friday, March 24 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, 24 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel, CT on Saturday, March 25 at 12:30. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast, P.O. Box 641270, Beverly Hills, Florida 34464 in Frank Germinaro, Jr’s name.