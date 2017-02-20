The Harlem Wizards Basketball Team is coming to Bethel on March 28th!

The Class of 2017 is hosting the Harlem Wizards on Tuesday, March 28th

They are playing against Bethel’s own Teachers and Wildcat Basketball players from all our schools!

The Wizards show is “awe-inspiring” or as the kids and teens say, “off the hizzle?” Some say it’s the oohs and aahs created by the thunderous, sky-high slams. For others it’s the humor and seeing the teachers being good sports and having fun on the court with the Wizards. The comedy, the audience participation, the spontaneity delivered as a world class show, in an intimate and community setting adds up to a night to be experienced and treasured!

Tickets can be purchased online! Get them quick, last year the show sold out!

Ticket Pricing:

Students $15 in advance

Adults $ 18 in advance

Tickets at the door are:

Students $20

Adults $23

Reserved are $25, receive a free poster and 2nd/3rd row of bleacher seating

Courtside Plus, $30 receive reserved front row seating, poster, lanyard and courtside plus credentials and a 10 minute Meet & Greet with 2 players 1 hour prior to the game.

Tickets can be bought at: www.harlemwizards.com

Go to Schedule/Tickets: Click on the March Calendar: Click on March 28th , the Bethel Game.

Our Roster so far: