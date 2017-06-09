HERO Project Elects Allie-Brennan as Vice President

Bethel — On Sunday, June 4th, The Board of Directors of the HERO Project, or Heroin Education to Resist Opiates, elected Raghib Allie-Brennan to the position of Vice President. Allie-Brennan has been an active volunteer with the group, helping to execute initiatives in the Bethel and Danbury area.

The HERO Project consists of a group of concerned citizens working together to raise community awareness – through education and events – about the plague of heroin and opiate abuse. The organization’s goals include teaching parents, family and friends the warning signs of opiate abuse, to offer gateways to knowledge and recovery and to encourage honest and open dialogue around these issues.

“I am honored to be a part of the HERO Project’s mission to raise awareness of and put a stop to the sweeping heroin and opioid abuse epidemic that has hurt so many people in this area and across our country,” said Allie-Brennan. “As the problem continues, and even worsens, I look forward to helping further the HERO Project’s mission and expand its reach. In 2016, the opioid epidemic killed nearly 1,000 Connecticut residents. At the end of the day, we must all commit ourselves to helping to combat this terrible epidemic.”

The HERO Project was founded about a year and a half ago by Donald Olson following the death of his nephew from a heroin overdose. In the aftermath of this personal tragedy, Olson founded the HERO Project to facilitate a conversation between parents, children and other community members about the opiate crisis.

For more information, please visit www.heroherohero.org