Hundreds to Participate in American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Greater Danbury in Bethel

Cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and community members will unite in Bethel for their Relay For Life of Greater Danbury in an effort to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations. During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.

Relay For Life of Greater Danbury

(formerly Relay For Life of Bethel)

Saturday, June 10th from 11:00am – 11:00pm

Bethel High School, 300 Whittlesey Dr., Bethel

www.relayforlife.org/bethelct

Saturday, June 10th events:

• Opening Ceremony – 11:00am

• Survivor Lap – 11:30am

• Survivor Reception – 12:30pm

• Luminaria Ceremony – 9:15pm

BACKGROUND:

The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer.

Uniting communities across the globe, we celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember

loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.