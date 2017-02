From Bethel Water Dept: For residents on Spring Hill, Governors lane, Fawn Rd, Whippoorwill, & Winthrop On Friday 2/24 and Monday 2/27 you may experience low water pressure or no water due to the construction work being performed on the Spring Hill Pump Station. This work will start at 9:00 am each day. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.