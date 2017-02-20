Jane Carol (Sanderson) Smietana, age 64, of Bethel, CT Passed Friday, February 17, 2017

Jane Carol (Sanderson) Smietana, age 64, of Bethel, CT died Friday, February 17, 2017 at Regional Hospice Center, Danbury. She was the wife of John Smietana.

She was born in the Bronx, NY, November 27, 1952, daughter of the late Steven and Rosalind (Feinberg) Sanderson. Jane received her BA in Marketing at SUNY Albany and her MBA at UCONN School of Business. She worked as a Market Research Analyst, Editor and Manager. She also enjoyed the 10 years she worked in the Bethel Public Schools. Jane was committed to her professional career, announcing her retirement the day before passing.

In addition to her husband of 40 years, she is survived by her son: Andrew Smietana of Bethel, CT; daughter: Kathryn “Katie” Beaudry and her husband Ryan of Danbury; her granddaughter: Aubree Jane Beaudry; brother: William Sanderson of Hawthorne, NY; nieces Rachael and Melissa and their children; close cousins: Jill, Lori and Bruce. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brother: Robert Sanderson.

Jane was devoted to her family and enjoyed summer vacations at the beach in Montauk.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and medical professionals dedicated to Jane’s care during her courageous 13 year battle with auto-immune illnesses and cancer.

The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT Monday, February 20th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM.

A private family graveside service will be held at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, Valhalla, NY on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regional Hospice and Home Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.