Johnson Odyssey Of The Mind Teams Win 1st and 2nd Place At State Championship

Johnson Odyssey of the Mind Teams State Championship 1st & 2nd place wins. Johnson has two teams. Both teams are a mix of 4th and 5th graders. Team #1 is made up of Ella Williams, Amelia Wade, Eli Cantu, Ben Weissmann, Nate Weissman, Kyle Kurtz, and Spencer Kurtz. They had to build vehicles using different propulsion mechanisms that had to complete tasks. They were able to solve the entire problem, a feat only a few other teams in the state were able to complete! They took 1st place in the state.

Team #2 is made up of Sahil Goyal, Micael Horvath, Ahkil Kosanam, Nathan Wood, Josh Heyel Sam D’Amico, and Austin Kurtz. They had to build a robot to replicate and reproduce human movements. This team came in 2nd place in the state!