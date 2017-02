Bethel Public Schools are planning renovations on Johnson and Rockwell Schools A previous study estimated the potential price tag could cost $80 million. Below is information regarding the renovations.

Historical Timeline

FAQs



DRA Presentation Master Facilities Plan

Existing Conditions Photos – Power Point Presentation

Johnson School Existing Conditions Report



Rockwell School Existing Conditions Report

Enrollment Analysis

EDO50 – Johnson School

ED050 – Rockwell School

Johnson AHERA Report

Rockwell AHERA Report

Request for Qualifications for Architectural Engineering Services Rockwell-Johnson (RFQ)