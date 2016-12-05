Kevin Gregory Zakhar, 20, passed on November 22 surrounded by his loving family at The Regional Hospice of Danbury. He was born in Norwalk, CT on December 23, 1995. Kevin has inspired everyone in his life with his beautiful smile, his strength & bravery, his unique sense of humor and his awesome ability to effortlessly be so happy in a life that was filled with so many challenges. He especially loved his parents, cats, video games and music. Kevin had the spirit of a lion and the light he brought to our lives will shine on forever. Kevin will be missed every second of every minute of every single day by his parents, Laura Pantaleo-Zakhar & Greg Zakhar of Bethel, until we are together again. As well as the rest of his family, his half sister Brianna Zakhar, aunt Cheryl Zakhar, his pre-deceased grandparents William & Pat Zakhar, grandfather Joseph Pantaleo, step grandmother Tina Pantaleo, grandmother Deborah Nagle, step grandfather Jim Nagle, aunt Margie & uncle Paul Kenning, cousins Quinn, Colin & Eamon Kenning, aunt Nina Pantaleo-Weiner, aunt Brooke Pantaleo, great aunt Jeanne Gauruder, great uncle Stephen Gauruder, cousins Chelsea & Julia Gauruder.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec 4th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown and a funeral will be held on Monday, Dec 5th at 10 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd, Norwalk. In lieu of flowers donations can be made on Kevin’s behalf to The Scotty Fund P.O. Box 1080, Bethel, CT 06801 (www.scottyfund.org) and Boston Children’s Hospital c/o BCH Trust, 401 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215 (https://secure. childrenshospital.org).