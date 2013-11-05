Knickerbocker Wins Re-election

Bethel, CT – Incumbent Democratic First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker defeated GOP challenger Will Duff with about a 500-vote difference. Petitioning candidate Green Party member Al Vargas received about 23 votes.

Knickerbocker said “I am anxious to get back to work tomorrow morning and Rich and I are going to do our best to work for the people of Bethel.

GOP challenger Will Duff, a Board of Education member said he had a lot of fun meeting and talking with people in town. After the numbers were totaled he left the Hurgin Municipal Center saying “When the archer misses his target, he blames himself, not the bow