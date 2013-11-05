Bethel, CT – Incumbent Democratic First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker defeated GOP challenger Will Duff with about a 500-vote difference. Petitioning candidate Green Party member Al Vargas received about 23 votes.
Knickerbocker said “I am anxious to get back to work tomorrow morning and Rich and I are going to do our best to work for the people of Bethel.
GOP challenger Will Duff, a Board of Education member said he had a lot of fun meeting and talking with people in town. After the numbers were totaled he left the Hurgin Municipal Center saying “When the archer misses his target, he blames himself, not the bow
Knickerbocker Wins Re-election
Bethel, CT – Incumbent Democratic First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker defeated GOP challenger Will Duff with about a 500-vote difference. Petitioning candidate Green Party member Al Vargas received about 23 votes.
Comments are closed.
It just proves that the people that bitch don’t come out to VOTE…
The people are going to have to get use to “BUSINESS AS USUAL”!
Now the time has come to do “ME” and forget the “WE”…
For those who wanted to know my “PLAN B”:
I’m going to Disney World…
Alonzo Vargas
If I was a threat to the people I wanted to serve, THOSE other people left a mark on my reputation…They wanted to give you the impression I wasn’t worth voting for and they got their wish.
===========================================
I said it before the elections and here it is again:
Corruption is alive in Bethel, CT and it’s going to continue…
The News-Times, The Bethelbulletin.com, The Bethel Patch and more, are not truthfully covering this election. They are printing what they want you to hear…
YOU, the Bethel Tax Payers, deserve to hear the truth.
Take time to write to these source of local news and ask them to step to the plate.
I filed a complaint with the Attorney General and the Secretary of State Elections!
At this point, I DON”T CARE!!!
Matt Knickerbocker continue your BACK ROOM politics.
I know my conscience is Clear and I will have a place better to rest!
— feeling annoyed in Bethel.
Like · · Share · Promote · 46 minutes ago · Edited ·
Alonzo Vargas This won’t be the first or the last time an Election was FIXED!!!
44 minutes ago · Like
Alonzo Vargas Governor Dannel P. Malloy
Tanya Hughes
Interim Executive Director
The Commission
How to File a Discrimination Complaint
Affirmative Action
Contract Compliance
Legal
Public Hearings
Whistleblower Retaliation
Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission
Legislative and Media Inquiries
Volunteer Mediators and Attorneys
User Satisfaction Survey
How to File a Discrimination Complaint
Connecticut law prohibits illegal discrimination in the areas of employment, housing, public accommodations, and credit transactions. To understand what illegal discrimination is, go to the Who’s Protected page. If you believe you have experienced illegal discrimination, the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities will investigate your allegation without cost to you. To understand what will happen after you file a complaint, go to complaint process.
Complaints must generally be filed within 180 days of the date of the alleged act of discrimination or within 180 days of the date that you became aware of the act. Complaints must be in writing and under oath. Your reasonably written complaint must be filed in a Commission office and entered into the Commission records before the 180-day time frame expires.
A person wishing to file a complaint should contact an intake officer at one of the Commission’s regional offices. The intake worker will discuss your concerns, explain our complaint process and advise you about what help CHRO may be able to provide to you. If a complaint can be taken, you will be given an appointment to come to a regional office to file a complaint.
If you are interested in filing an employment discrimination complaint, go to the contacting us page now to find the town in which the alleged discriminatory act took place and the phone number of the Regional Office that serves that town.
Housing Complaints Only
If you are interested in filing a housing complaint, contact the Commission’s Housing Discrimination Unit located at the Commission’s administrative offices at 25 Sigourney Street, Hartford, CT 06106, (860) 541-3403. More about filing a housing complaint. For general information on housing discrimination and your rights to fair housing, go to the housing index page.
Whistleblower Retaliation Complaints
If you are an employee of a state agency, a quasi-public agency, or a large state contractor, and if you are interested in filing a whistleblower retaliation complaint, contact the Commission’s Office of Public Hearing at the Commission’s administrative offices at 25 Sigourney Street, Hartford, CT 06106, (860) 541-3452. More about filing a whilstleblower retaliation complaint.
Content Last Modified on 1/12/2012 11:21:58 AM
25 Sigourney Street, Hartford, Connecticut 06106 / Phone: 860-541-3400
Home | CT.gov Home | Send Feedback | Login | Register
39 minutes ago · Like
Alonzo Vargas Affirmative Action/Contract Compliance Division
The State’s affirmative action commitment formally began in 1973 by an Executive Order of Governor Meskill. Affirmative action plan development and implementation is now guided by a detailed set of statut…See More
37 minutes ago · Like
Alonzo Vargas Vargas said, at a The News-Times interview, I wanted to make the town work force more diverse, and add Saturday hours to the town hall so it could serve more people when their in Bethel.
By the way;
Matt Knickerbocker said Saturday Town Hall hours wasn’t a bad idea…Lets see if it is on for a Vote…
31 minutes ago · Like