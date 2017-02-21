The Lady Wildcats are going to the Finals!

The All sports Booster Club is offering a fan bus to the girls basketball game tomorrow night in Newtown. Students wishing to attend and would like transportation to the game can sign up in the main office on Wednesday until noon. A $5 game ticket payment is needed when signing up.

Students should be in the main lobby at 5:30 pm on game day to board the bus.

(if there is less than 20 students, the bus will be canceled)

Game information:

Time: 7:00 pm

Location: Newtown High school

Tickets:

ADULTS $10.00

STUDENTS $5.00

They do not allow food or drinks in their gymnasium.

No advance ticket sales.

Get there early

Lets fill the gym and make some noise and help these ladies bring home the win!