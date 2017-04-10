Letter To The Editor , Regarding Students Performing Community Service

Dear Editor,

On Wednesday April 5th in Bethel, was Community Day and I want to thank Lt. Commander Mark Dwinells USN (Ret) Senior Naval Science Instructor, Teacher Joe Shaboo and the cadets who worked at the Bethel Historical Society 1842 Second Meeting House, the Meeting House garden and the garden between the Meeting House and the Congregational Church. The team did an incredible job cleaning inside/outside the Meeting House and cleaning the gardens along with volunteers from the Bethel Garden Club. I can’t say THANK YOU enough for all their hard work and THANK YOU to all the students who worked throughout downtown Bethel. We have a wonderful community that we all can be proud of.

Thank you ,

Patricia Rist

Bethel CT.