Letter to the Editor – Urgent message to Bethel taxpayers, homeowners and businesses

Urgent message to Bethel taxpayers, homeowners and businesses:

According to The Tax Foundation, the American worker must labor until April 24th to meet the demands for federal, state and local taxes.

Consider this: Connecticut workers must labor nearly a month longer, until May 21st, to meet their tax burden, making taxes one of the biggest reasons why residents and corporations are fleeing the state at an alarming rate. Residents in the 18 – 34 year old age bracket are leaving Connecticut at a higher rate than any other state in the union. In February 2017 alone, Connecticut lost over 1600 jobs, and blamed it on the weather!

Connecticut’s high property taxes only make things worse. Bethel’s property taxes are among the highest in the region. Bethel’s proposed budget spending increase will ensure that property taxes become even more burdensome to struggling homeowners and businesses.

The Bethel Action Committee opposes ANY new spending that increases the already wallet-crushing tax burden.

Vote No – Too High on Tuesday, April 18th. Polls are open from 6am to 8pm .

Billy Michael