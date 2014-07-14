Letter To The Editor : Why You Should Vote Yes On Thursday !

To The Editor:

This weekend I was returning home from running errands in and around town when I was surprised to see several signs posted both on private properties and on public properties communicating messages that could be interpreted as to be against our town’s new fiscal budget. These sings read “taxes too high”, “they don’t listen vote no”, and “use the surplus.” Not only were these upsetting to see, more importantly they were maddening to see. The frustration and anxiety that should be being experience by every one in town is palatable. This final budget needs to pass, finally. Permit me a few inches of space to articulate why.

I would like to address the signs first. To say ‘they don’t listen’ and taxes are too high’ is an erroneous statement. They most certainly did listen. They worked very hard making difficult reductions in the town budget not once, but three times in order to appease a minority in the town who for personal gain and notoriety have held Bethel hostage into the new fiscal year. The message communicated by the opposition to the budget was no more than a 2% increase. After three Finance Committee meetings the town budget was reduce to a 1.97% increase. This, according to my arithmetic is below 2%. But at what cost were these reductions made?

During this last budget cycle, reductions were made in the followings areas of town services: Police, Fire, Library, Building and Maintenance for all town owned buildings including our schools, Parks and Recreation, and Highway Maintenance. Essential services that make Bethel the type of community where people want to live, work, and raise a family.

Reductions made to the Police account will prevent and/or limit overtime for our law enforcement officers. Overtime is not a guarantee, however it gives this writer a sense of security knowing that if there were a need in town where in the police were needed to work over and above their regularly scheduled hours, they would be able to do so.

Reductions made to the Fire department will prevent, among other things, the Fire department from purchase new equipment this year ~ including a new engine. Again, the equipment Bethel Fire Department currently owns is in good working condition however as Bethel continues to grow (Stony Hill) this will be valuable equipment needed to keep our town and the people who live here safe in the event of an emergency.

Reductions in the Library account will result in the library not being able to add to the collection, purchase new technology and equipment, reductions in staff hours and the prevention of hiring new staff in order to keep a landmark in town fully operational.

Reductions in Building and Maintenance will result in Band-Aid repairs being made to all town buildings including our schools. Schools these are the buildings where we educate children and expect our children to be kept safe. These are the buildings where we expect our children to receive a quality education so that they, in turn, will want to stay and give back to the town some of which was provided to them.

Reductions in the Parks and Recreation Department accounts will result in our ball fields and parks receiving the bare essentials in care and maintenance. One of the areas was in turf maintenance. Yes, the grass will be mowed, however the necessary applications of fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides may not be made at the needed intervals. What this results in will be dried, hard packed soil and turf possibly ridden with disease and insect infestation. Turf, in order to be safe for children and adults to use needs to be lush and soft. It is the softness of the turf that absorbs a child’s fall and prevents the child from unnecessary injury. Meckauer Park is a jewel in Bethel. I would hate to see this gem of a park lose its charm and appeal due to budgetary constraints.

Reductions to the Highway department account will result in our road construction and maintenance suffering. Also, there is the salt and sand supply that could be needed this coming winter. We have suffered through two consecutively difficult winters, we all want our roads cleaned and salted and sanded after a storm. And, being human creations prone to impatience we want the roads cleaned and sanded now. A limited supply of salt and sand and possibly a limit of the necessary overtime needed by the highway department employees in order to do the job will, I promise you, find the very same people who wanted these reductions complaining as to why the roads in winter are not being cleaned properly. These same winters have left our streets and highways in want of repairs; needed repairs. The streets and highways are our infrastructure a needed infrastructure that helps to keep motorists safe, police and fire officials able to get to a destination in the event of an emergency, and EMTs able to get to someone in crisis.

There are tremendous risks in some of these reductions. There is a certain ‘pay me now or pay me later’ tenor to the reductions that have been made. It is my hope that we will certainly not have to ‘pay later’ and that next year our budget process will be much smoother than this year. Think of what is best for Bethel. No one in town governance is out for personal gain or accolades. The opposition to this final budget should imitate this noble behavior.

“They don’t listen vote no” and “taxes too high” to the individuals who wrote that sign, I say to you they certainly did listen but look at the cost. I was at the Finance Committee meetings at each meeting Mr. Kingston and Mr. Knickerbocker worked diligently to bring the budget down in fair and equitable ways. Mr. Kingston repeatedly stated that he would not support reductions that would risk the health and safety of the people of Bethel.

Mr. Knickerbocker was able to testify as to whether a reduction would do just that. These two men, along with their respective boards were very careful to ensure the health and safety of the town and need to be applauded for it. For the opposition to glibly and at times sophomorically state that they don’t listen is simply wrong and only serves to hold the town hostage to the whim of the few and not the good of the many. This final budget is not too high, if anything, it is too low. This final budget is below a 2% increase. This final budget is in fact what the opposition asked for and now it is the opposition’s job to support it and vote yes on Thursday.

There is another sign that needs to be addressed: “use the surplus.” The opposition to the budget seems to be under the impression that the reductions made during the budget cycle can simply be ‘put back’ by taking from the General Fund. This, at best, is a naïve thought. The General Fund is not a piggy bank, rainy day account, slush fund that can be dipped into at will. This is an account that guarantees our towns triple A credit rating. The Triple A Credit rating means that we as a community are able to meet our financial commitments. Should there be a town wide emergency and the town needs to borrow money, a creditor will be more inclined to loan the town needed funds secure in the fact that we will meet that obligation in the future, for example when the loan comes due. Good credit is something municipalities and individuals strive for. We all suffered when the United States lost its Triple A rating. Try getting a personal credit card, buying a car at low interest, or buying a house with out good credit. It is next to impossible. It is irresponsible for individuals to risk their credit rating and it is equally irresponsible for Bethel to risk its good credit rating simply to appease a faction of the town who clearly has no comprehension as to what credit is about. Using the General Fund sets us on a slippery and risky slope that may be difficult to recover from. Once upon a time the United States had a ‘surplus’ when an irresponsible government used that ‘surplus’ there was nothing to help the nation recover from the events of 2007 / 2008. History does not need to be repeated in Bethel.

This surplus is not a surplus it is a guarantee that the quality of life enjoyed in Bethel will be maintained. For the opposition to glibly and at times sophomorically state that they don’t listen is simply wrong and only serves to hold the town hostage to the whim of the few and not the good of the many. This final budget is not too high, if anything, it is too low. This final budget is below a 2% increase. This final budget is in fact what the opposition asked for and now it is the opposition’s job to support it and vote ‘yes’ on Thursday.

If the budget does not pass on Thursday it will be because they did not listen. IT will be because of the short sightedness of individuals in town who for personal gain and selfishness wish to see it fail. If the budget does not pass on Thursday it will mean further reductions in necessary town services; reductions in town services that, as stated earlier, will result in these same individuals complaining that the A1 level of services they expect to be offered and given to them will be unable to be met. Have any property owners received their tax bills? No. Why? We have no budget for the town. We are unable to determine the Mill Rate. We are unable to continue the services needed to make Bethel, Bethel. It is unfair that the town be held hostage to the whim of the few, sacrificing the good of the many. If the budget does not pass reductions will need to be made to salaries and personnel. Do we really want to see people losing their jobs? Do we want valuable and talented town employees whether they are elected into their positions, appointed into their positions, or hired into their positions, poached by neighboring communities? We saw this happen on the education side of the town, and we thankfully have a talented Superintendent to replace Dr. Smith, however ask any member on The Board of Education, it was a tense time to find our new Superintendent of Schools.

There should be no comparison to individuals who work in the public sector and those in the private sector. People make choices and each choice has a benefit and a limitation. I chose to work in the public sector. I am a teacher and in the interest of full disclosure I am a Director of the Bethel Public Library. Any reduction in force is difficult however, an arbitrary reduction ‘just because we have to’ is not fair nor is it just. There are measures in place for public employees and we make sacrifices, by choice, in order to serve the public. Please respect our choice as we respect yours and do not be so glib with our futures.

Criticism has been made about the empty stores along Greenwood Avenue and that businesses are moving out of town because taxes are too high. I would suggest that the opposition look at another side of that debate. The rents in the buildings down town are simply too high and landlords will no negotiate a fair rent in order to keep a successful business on Greenwood Avenue. Larger businesses are moving out of town not because their taxes are too high, but because they cannot expand their current facilities. This has little to do with taxes and more to do what is economically best for the business. I would suggest that the landlords of these buildings downtown be more willing to negotiate a fair rent, properly maintain their buildings, join the Chamber of Commerce, and make the store fronts more attractive to small business owners this is what will fill downtown. People come to live in Bethel not because of what is on Greenwood Avenue but because town services, education, the library, town governance, and the vibrancy of down town are the epitome of those through out Connecticut.

Looking again at arithmetic, these town wide referenda cost the town. On Thursday, Bethel will have spent over $52,000.00 on the budget referenda. I teach second grade, my second graders will tell you that spending money to try to save money does not add up. It’s arithmetic. The arithmetic was done; this final budget is below a 2% increase. This final budget is not too high, if anything, it is too low. This final budget is below a 2% increase. This final budget is in fact what the opposition asked for and now it is the opposition’s job to support it and vote ‘yes’ on Thursday.

Finally, regardless of how people vote I would encourage everyone in town to vote on Thursday. Currently, on average 24% of the voting public are determining what is right for the whole town. People who live in town are simply not voting. Indeed town employees and members of town boards are not voting; this is the vote that determines your paycheck and your budget for the next year. I find this unconscionable. If I were you, I would be first in line on Thursday. Parents of children in the schools, vote on Thursday. Yes, the school budget passed however, the town budget dove tails the schools and what is difficult for the town now will be difficult for the schools in the next cycle. Parents of children in our schools help to get the town budget passed and vote ‘yes’ on Thursday.

When I was in college I had a history professor, Dr. Jordan Fiore. We would debate, constantly, him a die hard Republican me a died-in-the-wool-card-carrying Democrat. We had the utmost respect and genuine affection for each other. We almost always agreed to disagree, however what we could always agree on was the love we had for our Alma Mater, our Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and our country. We would always compromise and in those many compromises were the promises and the knowledge that we had the best of intentions at heart. To the opposition of this budget I say to you the compromise has been made. Town governance has promised to maintain a level of service and a quality of life that will benefit all of us. Please uphold the other side of the compromise and vote to pass the town on Thursday.

Sincerely,

Robert Zupperoli