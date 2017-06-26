Notice of Road Closure in Bethel Wednesday

Bethel residents are advised that road construction will begin Wednesday, June 28th on Walnut Hill Road between the intersection of Quaker Ridge and Shelter Rock roads. The project will make safety improvements at the intersection at Hoyt Road and on the sharp curve at the steep section of Walnut Hill Road. Construction is expected to be completed by end of September.

During construction there will be lane restrictions as well as full closure of Walnut Hill Road on a frequent basis. When lanes are open, expect significant travel delays. Residents are urged to seek alternative routes until the project is completed.