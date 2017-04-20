Rep. Duff Works to Help Towns Clean-up Properties

HARTFORD- State Rep. Will Duff (R-2) supported a proposal that makes it easier for communities to get polluted properties cleaned up to facilitate possible redevelopment.

This bill, House Bill 7229 An Act Concerning the Creation of Connecticut Brownfield Land Banks, Revisions to the Brownfield Remediation and Revitalization Program and Authorizing Bonds of the State for Brownfield Remediation and Development Programs makes it easier to access the benefits of Department of Economic and Community Development’s (DECD) Brownfield Remediation and Revitalization Program and makes several other administrative and conforming changes. Additionally, the bill allows developers to remediate a brownfield a section at a time and be protected from liability to the state and third parties with respect to that section instead of having to remediate the entire brownfield before receiving any liability protection. The bill also protects lenders from liability when they hold a mortgage or other security interest in a brownfield that is being remediated under the program.

“This bill would be vital to continuing the advancement of vitally important Brownfield redevelopment programs that have helped make Connecticut a national leader in transforming Brownfields from a burden on communities to an asset. Redevelopment of brownfields protects human health and the environment while enhancing the state’s economy. Redevelopment of brownfields also advances the Connecticut’s goal by preserving open space by lessening development pressure undeveloped land,” said Rep. Will Duff. “This bill looks to establish a framework for organizing and operating local nonprofit land banks to acquire and remediate brownfields and sell the remediated property for redevelopment.”

The Land Bank program provides eligible applicants with grants, loans and deferred loans for the costs of acquiring land or interest in land and the costs of holding and managing land to be developed as housing for low and moderate-income families.

The purpose of the Land Bank program is divided into two components: (1) Land Bank – grants, loans or deferred loans to purchase land, which an eligible applicant can “bank” or hold the land for a period of up to two years, and (2) Land Trust – grants, loans and deferred loans for acquisition, holding and managing costs, but land must be developed right away. The land underlying the units must be held in trust.

The bill passed the House of Representatives 147-1 and now heads the State Senate for a final vote before reaching the governor’s desk.