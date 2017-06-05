Rep. Harding Worried Bill Would Put Residents at Risk

HARTFORD – State Representative Stephen Harding (R-107) voted against legislation that would waive bonds for certain set of criminal defendants.

The legislation, HB-7044, An Act Concerning Pretrial Justice Reform, would prohibit courts from imposing bonds for certain crimes and limits the circumstances under which the courts may impose financial conditions of release for certain offenses.

In highlighting his public safety concerns, Rep. Harding stated, “I look at the message this legislation sends and it’s basically saying we don’t want to place bonds on misdemeanors. We want you to have to jump through hoops in order to find exemptions that would allow you to place a bond on these crimes.”

The bill would make the following changes to pre-trial detention laws:

Limit the circumstances a court can impose financial conditions for release related to certain criminal offenses.

Shortening bail review hearing for misdemeanor offenses from 30 days 14 days.

Barring courts from prohibiting a bond from being posted by surety for certain crimes.

Requiring the court at a bail review to remove the financial conditions of a person's release unless the court makes certain findings.

Representative Harding believes this bill undermines the current vetting process for the very state judges the legislative body spends hours reviewing. In addition, it places violent criminals on the streets as opposed to jail.

Some of the current misdemeanor crimes that could result in no bail include:

Assault of an elderly person

3rd Degree Strangulation

1st Degree Rioting

Inciting a Riot

2nd Degree Stalking

2 Degree Stalking 4th Degree Sexual Assault

“For us to try and play judge through legislation is not good and in my opinion it places the people of this state in danger,”Harding said. “We need to give them the discretion to make the decisions that are in the best interest of justice and safety for the people of this state.”

Proponents of the bill point to possible savings as reason for its passage. Rep. Harding does not believe that any cost savings is worth placing the public safety of our local residents in jeopardy.

The bill passed in the House 88-62 and will now move onto the Sentate for future debate.

