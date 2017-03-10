Rep. Will Duff Co-Sponsors Proposal to Establish a ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ License Plate

HARTFORD- To enhance public awareness of the importance of breast cancer research, State Rep. Will Duff (R-Bethel) has co-sponsored a bill this legislative session to have the state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) issue ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ commemorative license plates.

The bill, HB- 5184 An Act Concerning the Issuance of “Breast Cancer Awareness” Commemorative Number Plates would require the DMV issue “Breast Cancer Awareness” commemorative number plates of a design to enhance public awareness of the importance of breast cancer research.

“It is crucial, Connecticut, look to promote the importance of routine breast cancer screenings. A ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ license plate sends a powerful message and acts as a moving billboard for the issue,” said Rep. Will Duff. “Almost everyone knows someone who has underwent some sort of breast cancer treatment. I am proud to support this proposal.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Connecticut has one of the highest incidences of breast cancer with a rate of nearly 138 per 100,000 people. However, Connecticut has a low morality rate relative to the rest of the country.

The bill received a public hearing in the Transportation committee in February and now awaits a vote by the committee.

Note: In 2016, the legislature passed a bill requiring private insurance companies to cover 3D mammography. 3-D mammograms enable a doctor to look at a three-dimensional picture of a breast, versus the traditional 2-D mammography which only produces images from the front and side.