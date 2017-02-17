Rep. Will Duff Proposes Two Changes to Affordable Housing (8-30g) Law

HARTFORD- In an effort to improve to state’s affordable housing law, State Rep. Will Duff (R-2) submitted testimony in support of two proposals at a public hearing of the legislature’s Housing committee.

The first piece of legislation, HB 5535, An Act Increasing the Number of Affordable Housing Units in Set-Aside Developments, would encourage developers to provide additional affordable housing units in newly constructed complexes.

Rep. Duff said, “Currently, there is a major problem in my district involving booming real estate development and limited property available for the construction of affordable housing. Towns are unable to meet the quantity of affordable housing required by statute because of the limited space available for new housing development. This proposal seeks to address this issue by requiring developers to set aside twice as many affordable housing units in order to qualify for the opportunity to skirt the local Planning and Zoning laws.”

The second piece of legislation is, HB 6169, An Act Concerning the Developers and Affordable Housing Applications. The bill eliminates the bargaining chip that developers currently have through the 8-30g statute, which allows them to pressure municipalities into accepting non-conforming housing developments.

Currently, developers are able to submit affordable housing applications while traditional Planning and Zoning applications are still pending. Subsequently, this allows developers to manipulate and control local Planning and Zoning.

Rep. Duff said, “Making this change would return the development of affordable housing back to municipalities and allow them to gain more of a say in the process.”

The bills now await further action in the Housing committee. The Housing committee deadline to report out bills is March 7th.