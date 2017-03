HARTFORD- State Rep. Will Duff (R-2) welcomed Bethel resident Lana Schneider to the State Capitol last week.

Accompanied by her mom, Ann Schneider, and her sister Samantha Schneider, Lana presented a wall painting to Rep. Will Duff to hang in his legislative office.

After the painting was hung, Rep. Will Duff took the Schneider family to the House of Representatives and showed them his seat in the chamber.