Results Of Bethel’s 2017 Municipal Election

Bethel CT – (Unofficial) Democratic incumbent First Selectman Matthew Knickerbocker has won re-election to a fifth term Tuesday defeating independent candidate Cynthia McCorkindale.
The Unofficial 2017 Bethel Election Results Are:
First Selectman, Matt Knickerbocker (2,935)
Selectman, Rich Straiton (2,652)
Selectman, Paul Szatkowski (1,983)
Town Clerk, Lisa Bergh (4,617)
Treasurer, Pat Smithwick (2,446)
Board of Finance:
Wendy Smith (2,453)
Robert Manfreda (2,363)
Dalene Foster (2,270)
Robert Palmer (2,271)
Board of Finance 2 Year Seat – Automatic Recount
Claudia Stephan (2,257) or
Bill Slifkin (2,244)
Board of Education:
Jen Ackerman (2,487)
Melanie O’Brien (2,417)
Jen Larsen (2,355)
Nick Hoffman (2,209)
Board of Assessment Appeals:
Will Duff (2,352)
Fern Blair Hart (2,233)
Gary Passineau (2,143)
Planning and Zoning:
Patricia Rist (2,377)
Kitty Grant (2,358)
Steve Deuschle (2,356)
Planning and Zoning Alternate:
Penny Kessler (2,369)
Zoning Board of Appeals:
Richard Lawlor (2,445)
Jay Streaman (2,425)
Eileen Freebairn (2,243)
Zoning Board of Appeals – 2 Year Seat:
Bobbi Jo Beers (3,417)
Zoning Board of Appeals:
Cyndie McGuire (2,158)
Inland Wetlands Commission:
Laura Ferguson (3,140)
Peter Samardak (3,029)
Ken Stevens (2,403)
Inland Wetlands Alternate:
Lou David (3,071)
Police Commission:
Kevin Cleary (2,540)
Anthony Rubino (2,387)
Richard Kolwicz (2,244)
The results that are posted are unofficial until they are certified by the Connecticut Secretary of the State.