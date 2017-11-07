Results Of Bethel’s 2017 Municipal Election

Bethel News
November 7, 2017
Bethel CT – (Unofficial) Democratic incumbent First Selectman Matthew Knickerbocker has won re-election to a fifth term Tuesday defeating independent candidate Cynthia McCorkindale.

The Unofficial 2017 Bethel Election Results Are:

First Selectman, Matt Knickerbocker (2,935)
Selectman, Rich Straiton (2,652)
Selectman, Paul Szatkowski (1,983)

Town Clerk, Lisa Bergh (4,617)

Treasurer, Pat Smithwick (2,446)

Board of Finance:
Wendy Smith (2,453)
Robert Manfreda (2,363)
Dalene Foster (2,270)
Robert Palmer (2,271)

Board of Finance 2 Year Seat – Automatic Recount
Claudia Stephan (2,257) or
Bill Slifkin (2,244)

Board of Education:
Jen Ackerman (2,487)
Melanie O’Brien (2,417)
Jen Larsen (2,355)
Nick Hoffman (2,209)

Board of Assessment Appeals:
Will Duff (2,352)
Fern Blair Hart (2,233)
Gary Passineau (2,143)

Planning and Zoning:
Patricia Rist (2,377)
Kitty Grant (2,358)
Steve Deuschle (2,356)

Planning and Zoning Alternate:
Penny Kessler (2,369)

Zoning Board of Appeals:
Richard Lawlor (2,445)
Jay Streaman (2,425)
Eileen Freebairn (2,243)

Zoning Board of Appeals – 2 Year Seat:
Bobbi Jo Beers (3,417)

Zoning Board of Appeals:
Cyndie McGuire (2,158)

Inland Wetlands Commission:
Laura Ferguson (3,140)
Peter Samardak (3,029)
Ken Stevens (2,403)

Inland Wetlands Alternate:
Lou David (3,071)

Police Commission:
Kevin Cleary (2,540)
Anthony Rubino (2,387)
Richard Kolwicz (2,244)

The results that are posted are unofficial until they are certified by the Connecticut Secretary of the State.

 

