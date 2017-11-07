Results Of Bethel’s 2017 Municipal Election

Bethel CT – (Unofficial) Democratic incumbent First Selectman Matthew Knickerbocker has won re-election to a fifth term Tuesday defeating independent candidate Cynthia McCorkindale.

The Unofficial 2017 Bethel Election Results Are:

First Selectman, Matt Knickerbocker (2,935)

Selectman, Rich Straiton (2,652)

Selectman, Paul Szatkowski (1,983)

Town Clerk, Lisa Bergh (4,617)

Treasurer, Pat Smithwick (2,446)

Board of Finance:

Wendy Smith (2,453)

Robert Manfreda (2,363)

Dalene Foster (2,270)

Robert Palmer (2,271)

Board of Finance 2 Year Seat – Automatic Recount

Claudia Stephan (2,257) or

Bill Slifkin (2,244)

Board of Education:

Jen Ackerman (2,487)

Melanie O’Brien (2,417)

Jen Larsen (2,355)

Nick Hoffman (2,209)

Board of Assessment Appeals:

Will Duff (2,352)

Fern Blair Hart (2,233)

Gary Passineau (2,143)

Planning and Zoning:

Patricia Rist (2,377)

Kitty Grant (2,358)

Steve Deuschle (2,356)

Planning and Zoning Alternate:

Penny Kessler (2,369)

Zoning Board of Appeals:

Richard Lawlor (2,445)

Jay Streaman (2,425)

Eileen Freebairn (2,243)

Zoning Board of Appeals – 2 Year Seat:

Bobbi Jo Beers (3,417)

Zoning Board of Appeals:

Cyndie McGuire (2,158)

Inland Wetlands Commission:

Laura Ferguson (3,140)

Peter Samardak (3,029)

Ken Stevens (2,403)

Inland Wetlands Alternate:

Lou David (3,071)

Police Commission:

Kevin Cleary (2,540)

Anthony Rubino (2,387)

Richard Kolwicz (2,244)

The results that are posted are unofficial until they are certified by the Connecticut Secretary of the State.