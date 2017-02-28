Richard V. O’Dell, age 69, of Bethel, CT Passed Away Saturday, February 25,2017

Richard V. O’Dell, age 69, of Bethel, CT died Saturday, February 25,2017 at St. John Paull II Center for Health Care in Danbury. He was the husband of Arlene (Bragg) O’Dell.

Richard was born in Norwalk, CT, June 21, 1947, son of the late Robert and Josephine (Luizzi) O’Dell.

He worked for the Bethel School System for 10 years. He was also a Real Estate Broker for 4o years.

In addition to his loving wife of 43 years, he is survived by 2 sons: Richard O’Dell, Jr. of Bethel, Matthew O’Dell and his wife Jessica also of Bethel and 2 granddaughters: Gabriella and Victoria.

A graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel, Thursday afternoon, March 2, 2017 at 1:30 PM. Friends are invited to meet directly at the cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave, Bethel, Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pastoral Care at St. John Paul II Center for Health Care, 33 Lincoln Ave., Danbury, CT 06810