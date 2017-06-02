Roadwork May Cause Traffic In School Campus Monday June 5th

School Campus Traffic – Monday, June 5th

The Town of Bethel Public Works Dept. has notified us that on Monday, June 5th at 7:00 AM road paving work will be performed on Plumtrees Road. The paving on Monday is phase one of a two phase paving process. This phase of work is expected to be completed in one day.

We expect some traffic delays due to the detouring of traffic around the work area. As always, we encourage parents to use bus transportation to and from school. If for some reason you need to transport your child, you may want to leave yourself additional time to deal with the congestion. Please use an alternate route to the school complex on Monday, June 5th such as Rt. 302 and Judd Ave. to avoid delays.

Paving is weather dependent. Final paving will also occur next week, again, weather will determine the schedule and the Public Works Dept. will send a second schedule notice.

Thank you.

Christine Carver, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools