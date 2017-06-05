Roadwork May Cause Traffic In School Campus Tuesday June 6th

School Campus Traffic – Tuesday, June 6th

The Town of Bethel Public Works Dept. has notified us that Phase Two final paving is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Tuesday, June 6th at 7:00 AM. Final paving will include the sections of Plumtrees Rd, Whittlesey Dr. and Walnut Hill that are within the project limits. They will be detouring traffic around the work area in order to complete this phase in timely manner.

We expect some traffic delays due to the detouring of traffic around the work area. As always, we encourage parents to use bus transportation to and from school. If for some reason you need to transport your child, you may want to leave yourself additional time to deal with the congestion. Please use an alternate route to the school complex tomorrow, Tuesday, June 6th such as Rt. 302 and Judd Ave. to avoid delays.

Paving is WEATHER DEPENDENT, the current weather forecast is not favorable although they will remain optimistic to stay on schedule.

Christine Carver, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools