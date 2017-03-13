Robert John Moravsky age 53 of Bethel Passed Away

Robert John Moravsky age 53 of Bethel, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

He was the husband of Tina (Belardinelli) Moravsky.

Robert was born November 23, 1963 in Lompoc, CA, a son of the late James and Roberta (Kluz) Moravsky.

He graduated from Ridgefield High School and attended Westcon University.

Robert grew up in Yonkers, NY and moved to Bethel in 1990 to raise his family.

Robert has owned and operated ‘Five Star Painting and Wallpapering, LLC’ in Bethel for the past 25 years. He was also a certified Health Coach and had his own TV show at Comcast “Staying Alive with Rob Moravsky”.

He enjoyed coaching and watching his boys play sports, going to the gym, entertaining others with his humor and, helping people in need.

In addition to his wife of 26 years, Robert is survived by two sons; Robby of Los Angeles, CA and Ross (RJ) of Bethel; a brother Joseph and his wife Robin of Sherman; a brother Stephen of Washington, DC as well as many nieces, nephews and, a grandniece. Also, Rob leaves behind many brother and sister in-laws.

Family will receive friends in the Bethel Funeral Home 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT on Wednesday March 15, 2017 from 5 pm until 8 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary Church, 24 Dodgingtown Rd., Bethel, CT, Thursday March 16, 2017 at 11:00 am.