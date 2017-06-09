Rockwell/Johnson Renovation Project Update

Dear Parents, Care Givers, and Community Members:

As indicated in previous newsletters, we have been working extremely hard to meet the filing deadline of June 30th for our two proposed renovation projects of Johnson and Rockwell Schools. In May, the Board of Education approved the Educational Specificationsfor the project. Educational Specifications were developed by teachers, support staff, and administrators. They are a statement about the type of instructional programs and spaces we feel we need to educate the children of Bethel in the 21st Century. The Educational Specifications become the basis for the design of both buildings. From there, they design the spaces and begin to put preliminary cost estimates for the projects. Next Wednesday, June 14th at 7:00 PM, our architects Perkins Eastman with our independent Construction Manager will be presenting the preliminary cost estimates associated with the project. The meeting will take place in the Municipal Center, Board of Education Conference Room. We would encourage you all to attend to learn more about the project. If you are unable to attend, we will be video-taping the session and make it available to the public on our website.

Christine Carver, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools

Bethel Public Schools

P.O. Box 253

Bethel, CT 06801