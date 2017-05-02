Run Totals for Bethel Fire and EMS for the Month of April

Fire

There were a total of 31 calls for the fire Department for the April.

Automatic Alarms – 11

Structure Fire – 2

Motor Vehicle – 6

Carbon Monoxide/Gas leak – 3

Wires Down – 1

EMS Assist – 3

Mutual Aid /Stand by – 2

Car Fire – 1

Appliance fire/issue – 2

EMS

There were a total of 116 EMS runs for this past month

Captains Corner

Before I get into the summer fire topics for this article I wanted to talk a bit about the Memorial day holiday coming up. We of course have an outstanding parade here in town held on the 21st of May which is one of the best opportunities to come by and see us. We will be available directly after the parade if you would like to come by and see the trucks, meet some of the volunteers, or one of our biggest attractions here at Bethel Fire Department our very own firefighters museum which will be open for the day. If you have not had the opportunity to see it is really truly remarkable.

We are planning a bigger open house for the very near future but in the mean time come on down and say Hi, we’d be glad to see you.

Be well and stay safe!!

Brendan P Ryan