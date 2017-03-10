Run Totals for Bethel Fire and EMS for the Month of February

Fire

There were a total of 29 calls for the fire Department for the Month of February

Automatic Alarms – 4

Structure Fire – 4

Motor Vehicle – 10

Carbon Monoxide – 3

EMS Assist – 2

Rescue Calls – 2

Brush Fires – 2

Car Fire – 1

Appliance fire/issue – 1

EMS

There were a total of 127 EMS runs for the Month of February

Captains Corner

This months topic is about a season that it just about to start as the snow clears away and before the trees and grassy areas of our yards and neighboring wooded areas green up.

Brush fire Season is already here as indicated on this months call breakdown. While most fires are not as initially dangerous as other fires, if not properly managed they can cause extensive damage and have become their own category of fire WUI (wild-land urban interface) as wooded areas become developed the areas that surround these houses can easily become an issue if a brush fire gets out of control.

Below are some proactive tips to help with prevention and extension of these type fires.

Design and landscape with wildfires in mind. Try to select plants that contain a fire, as opposed to further fueling it, for example hardwood trees are less flammable than evergreens and pine type trees.

Create a safety zone of at least 30 feet from wooded areas.

Remove all dead branches from any trees in your yard area, prune back any branches at least 15 feet from any chimney or stovepipe.

Stack any firewood at least 20 feet away from your house or other structures you may have.