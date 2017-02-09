Run Totals for Bethel Fire and EMS for the Month of January

Looking through my house for a topic for this months article, I quite honestly tripped over this months topic, while getting something from my kitchen cabinet. My families fire extinguisher.

Fire extinguishers are a staple of home protection, and having one available can be an invaluable tool in limiting, or eliminating a small household fire. Understanding their use and types can also help provide time for you or your family to get out of your house in the event of a major fire.

Fire extinguishers are reasonably priced, readily available and come in a variety of different types which can be suited to whatever the specific needs are. The most common types for household use are, A B C which can handle most issues that come up in a regular household. While most are distinguished by letters, there is also a color and shape component to them as well as described in the table below.

Knowing how to use the extinguisher is simple if you use the Acronym P.A.S.S which stands for P – Pull the pin on the extinguisher, A – is for aim the nozzle S – is for Squeeze the handle and the last S is to use a sweeping motion at the base of the fire to achieve the best knockdown of the fire.

If you don’t have an extinguisher yet please consider getting one, If you have one please make sure it is charged and ready to go.