Run Totals for Bethel Fire and EMS for the Month of January

Fire
There were a total of 22 calls for the fire Department for the Month of January
Automatic Alarms – 6
Motor Vehicle – 2
Carbon Monoxide – 2
EMS Assist – 2
Rescue Calls – 1
Public Assist – 2
Investigation – 3
Smoke in the Area – 2
Spills – 2
EMS
There were a total of 137 EMS runs for the Month of January
Captains Corner
Looking through my house for a topic for this months article, I quite honestly tripped over this months topic, while getting something from my kitchen cabinet. My families fire extinguisher.
Fire extinguishers are a staple of home protection, and having one available can be an invaluable tool in limiting, or eliminating a small household fire. Understanding their use and types can also help provide time for you or your family to get out of your house in the event of a major fire.
Fire extinguishers are reasonably priced, readily available and come in a variety of different types which can be suited to whatever the specific needs are. The most common types for household use are, A B C which can handle most issues that come up in a regular household. While most are distinguished by letters, there is also a color and shape component to them as well as described in the table below.
Knowing how to use the extinguisher is simple if you use the Acronym P.A.S.S which stands for P – Pull the pin on the extinguisher, A – is for aim the nozzle S – is for Squeeze the handle and the last S is to use a sweeping motion at the base of the fire to achieve the best knockdown of the fire.
If you don’t have an extinguisher yet please consider getting one, If you have one please make sure it is charged and ready to go.
- Class A extinguishers are for ordinary combustible materials such as paper, wood, cardboard, and most plastics. The numerical rating on these types of extinguishers indicates the amount of water it holds and the amount of fire it can extinguish. Geometric symbol (green triangle)
- Class B fires involve flammable or combustible liquids such as gasoline, kerosene, grease and oil. The numerical rating for class B extinguishers indicates the approximate number of square feet of fire it can extinguish. Geometric symbol (red square)
- Class C fires involve electrical equipment, such as appliances, wiring, circuit breakers and outlets. Never use water to extinguish class C fires – the risk of electrical shock is far too great! Class C extinguishers do not have a numerical rating. The C classification means the extinguishing agent is non-conductive. Geometric symbol (blue circle)
- Class D fire extinguishers are commonly found in a chemical laboratory. They are for fires that involve combustible metals, such as magnesium, titanium, potassium and sodium. These types of extinguishers also have no numerical rating, nor are they given a multi-purpose rating – they are designed for class D fires only. Geometric symbol (Yellow Decagon)
- Class K fire extinguishers are for fires that involve cooking oils, trans-fats, or fats in cooking appliances and are typically found in restaurant and cafeteria kitchens. Geometric symbol (black hexagon)