Run Totals for Bethel Fire and EMS for the Month of June

Fire

There were a total of 45 calls for the Fire Department for the month of June.

Automatic Alarms – 15

Structure Fire – 5

Motor Vehicle Accident -9

Carbon Monoxide/Gas leak – 6

EMS Assist – 3

Rescue calls – 1

Gas Spills – 1

Mutual Aid – 1

Appliance issue – 1

Tree into house – 1

Brush fires – 2

EMS

There were a total of 109 EMS calls for this past month.

Captains Corner

As we are now into the great weather time of the year here in Bethel, and the backyard is where a lot of folks will be doing their cooking and entertaining, I thought it would be a good time to talk about the Do’s and Don’ts of grill safety.

Do

Keep your grill at least 10 feet from your house or apartment.

Clean your grill regularly, Be carful with the metal wire brush type as there have been numerous reports of those “bristles” finding there way into peoples food if they come separated from the brush.

Check for gas leaks in supply hoses. This is particularly an issue when you have not used your grill in a while or when you are “firing it up” first time of the season.

Keep decorations and things like umbrellas away from your grill.

Try to keep a fire extinguisher nearby when cooking outdoors (particularly when I’m cooking (see the overloading the gill part below in the Don’t section)

Don’t

Start a gas grill with the lid closed.

Leave a grill unattended.

Do not overload your grill with food to cook.

Use a grill indoors under any circumstance. Besides the obvious fire hazard it could create an even more hazardous Carbon Monoxide issue.

Be well and have a Safe and Happy Summer!

Brendan P Ryan

Captain

Bethel Fire Department

38 South St