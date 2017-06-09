Run Totals for Bethel Fire and EMS for the Month of May

Fire

There were a total of 41 calls for the Fire Department for the month of May.

Automatic Alarms – 15

Structure Fire – 1

Motor Vehicle Accident -13

Carbon Monoxide/Gas leak – 3

Wires Down – 2

EMS Assist – 2

Rescue calls – 1

Car into house – 1

Tree on wires – 2

Brush fires – 1

EMS

There were a total of 155 EMS runs for this past month.

Captains Corner

While we have finally arrived at the summer season, and I was planning on sending out an appropriate summer themed article (I was thinking grill safety), I instead wanted to say something about support for what we do here at Bethel Fire and EMS.

OK before you skip the rest of this article, I am not talking about money or equipment or that kind of thing, I’m talking about the support that keeps the members themselves going.

I began to think of this at the close of the recent EMS appreciation week. It’s a week where we thank (for very good reason) the tireless work that our EMS crews do day in and day out all year long 24/7/365 , and as Fire Department personnel we march in the parade and people thank us for our service when we’re out. But what people don’t see is the time, sacrifice, and dedication our loved ones go through to pick up the slack for us, and keep our households going while we’re off trying to help other people.

They are there when we have to rush out in the middle of dinner for a call. They realize we might be gone for hours. They understand that drill nights need to get done – especially required ones. They are there for us when we need to talk through some of the horrible things we might have seen on calls, and they understand sometimes the things we see we’d rather not think or talk about. They don’t mind that half our wardrobe is Fire or EMS wear. They put up with letting us sleep through things they might have planned because they know we were out on calls all night on the ambulance. Most importantly they are strong for us as they watch us leave knowing that what we’re doing is needed and is helping others, but is also dangerous and inherently not without risk.

They do all this and way more, and they do it very much without accolades or fanfare. So I would humbly ask the next time you see Fire or EMS people out in town, or anywhere really, again they are usually easy to spot because as mentioned before, half their wardrobe is Fire/EMS gear, if you really want to thank them, don’t forget to thank the unsung heroes – give a shout out to their Wife or Husband, Girlfriend or Boyfriend, Mom or Dad, and their Kids – whomever their support network is.

I will even get the ball rolling and start by thanking Melanie and Jake for always being there for me. I couldn’t do any of this without your love and support.

To all, be well and stay safe!!

Brendan P Ryan