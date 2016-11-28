Saint Mary School To Host Pre-School Open House and Kindergarten Information Session

St. Mary School invites you to its Pre-School Open House on Tuesday, December 6th between 9:30 am-11 am for a Tour and information about our Pre-K 3 and Pre-K 4 options for 2017-2018. St. Mary offers full and half day options for Pre-K 3 and full and half day options for Pre-K 4. Early Morning Care and Afternoon Care are available for both programs.

Interest is extremely high. Please contact Linda Garvey at lgarvey@stmarybethelct.org if you are interested is registering your child.

St. Mary School is also hosting a Kindergarten Information Session on Tuesday, December 13 th, from 9 am – 10am . Karen Johnson, MA Early Childhood education, will give a talk on the benchmarks for Kindergarten readiness. Registration materials for 2017-2018 will be available. This event is open to the community.