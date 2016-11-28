Saint Mary School To Host Pre-School Open House and Kindergarten Information Session

St. Mary School invites you to its Pre-School Open House on Tuesday, December 6th between 9:30 am-11 am for a Tour and information about our Pre-K 3 and Pre-K 4 options for 2017-2018. St. Mary offers full and half day options for Pre-K 3 and full and half day options for Pre-K 4. Early Morning Care and Afternoon Care are available for both programs.
Interest is extremely high. Please contact Linda Garvey at lgarvey@stmarybethelct.org if you are interested is registering your child.
St. Mary School is also hosting a Kindergarten Information Session on Tuesday, December 13th, from 9 am – 10am. Karen Johnson, MA Early Childhood education, will give a talk on the benchmarks for Kindergarten readiness. Registration materials for 2017-2018 will be available. This event is open to the community.
St. Mary School is located at 24 Dodgingtown Rd., Bethel, CT. For more information, please visit the website at www.StMarySchoolBethelCT.org or call 203-744-2922.