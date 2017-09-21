Say “Boo!” to the Flu Helps Bethel Families Scare Away the Flu

Bethel CT- Halloween isn’t just about costumes and candy; it is also the time of year to get your family vaccinated against the flu. At the Say “Boo!” to the Flu events , nurses from the Bethel Visiting Nurse Association will administer seasonal flu vaccinations, while also providing important flu prevention information.

Get your flu shot at any of these clinics:

9/19/17 – 11am-1:30 pm – Redding Heritage Community Center

9/25/17 – 10am-1pm – Regional YMCA of Western CT

9/26/17 – 9am-12pm – Newtown Senior Center

9/30/17 – 5pm-6:30pm – St. Mary’s Church of Bethel

10/1/17 – 7:15am – 1pm – St. Mary’s Church of Bethel

10/2/17 – 9:30am – 11:30 am – Bethel Senior Center

10/3/17 – 4pm-6pm – NYA Sports & Fitness Center

10/4/17 – 12pm-2:30pm – Redding Heritage Community Center

10/4/17 – 4pm-7pm – Berry School Gym

10/5/17 – 10am – 12pm – Newtown Municipal Center

10/7/17 – 10am-1pm – Regional YMCA of Western CT

10/9/17 – 9am – 11:30am – NYA Sports & Fitness Center

10/10/17 – 9am – 12pm – Newtown Senior Center

10/13/17 – 10am – 12pm – Bethel Municipal Center

10/14/17 – 10am – 1pm – Redding Heritage Community Center

10/16/17 – 11am-1pm – Caraluzzi’s Georgetown Market

10/17/17 – 10am-1pm – Regional YMCA of Western CT

10/18/17 – 11am-1pm – Caraluzzi’s Newtown Market

10/18/17 – 11am-1pm – Greenwood Physical Therapy

10/19/17 – 9:30am-12:30 pm – United Jewish Center

10/19/17 – 4:30pm-6:30pm – Regional YMCA of Western CT